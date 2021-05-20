Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) was up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.36 and last traded at $34.36. Approximately 459 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.32.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.37.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.