Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) Shares Down 1.2%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $139.70 and last traded at $142.12. 40,867 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 86,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.86.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.309 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th.

