Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 24,882 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 850% compared to the average volume of 2,619 call options.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSRM. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSR Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,007,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.67. SSR Mining has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $25.32.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $366.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.48 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 7.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 189,659 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $430,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 58,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 51.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.