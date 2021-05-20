Solvay (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Trading 6.8% Higher

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF)’s stock price rose 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $133.95 and last traded at $133.95. Approximately 1,746 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.40.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.33.

Solvay Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVYSF)

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

