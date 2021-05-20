Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.700-3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Service Co. International stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.65. The stock had a trading volume of 694,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,020. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $56.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.21%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $2,240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $208,465.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,711 shares of company stock worth $2,838,013. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

