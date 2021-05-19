Rotten (ROT) Trading 36% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Rotten has a total market cap of $720,954.04 and $5,013.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rotten has traded down 36% against the U.S. dollar. One Rotten coin can now be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00068391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00016383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.33 or 0.01058162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00053261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00095938 BTC.

Rotten Profile

ROT is a coin. It launched on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 79,126,125 coins. Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Buying and Selling Rotten

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotten should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

