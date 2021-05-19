Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.250-2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Avangrid from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of AGR stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $51.87. The stock had a trading volume of 516,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,799. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $40.02 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.02.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Avangrid’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.11%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

