Oikos (OKS) Market Capitalization Tops $1.19 Million

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Oikos coin can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $12,397.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oikos has traded down 49.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oikos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00068512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.00 or 0.00325428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.30 or 0.00181865 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004321 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 36% against the dollar and now trades at $349.62 or 0.00917533 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 37.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00031832 BTC.

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 168,445,932 coins and its circulating supply is 148,765,094 coins. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OKSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Oikos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oikos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.