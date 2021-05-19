Woodcoin (LOG) Market Cap Tops $522,227.27

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 27.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $522,227.27 and approximately $99,850.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0650 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded down 30.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,104.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,450.37 or 0.06430647 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $723.66 or 0.01899158 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.84 or 0.00498200 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.67 or 0.00159227 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $216.84 or 0.00569062 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $177.90 or 0.00466880 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007068 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.46 or 0.00423736 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

