The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.230-2.310 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.23 billion-$2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.The GEO Group also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.570-0.590 EPS.

GEO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.13. 2,747,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,817,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.05. The GEO Group has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $14.81.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 16.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

