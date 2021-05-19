DXdao (DXD) Trading Down 25.4% Over Last 7 Days

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 19th. DXdao has a total market cap of $14.33 million and $1.24 million worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DXdao coin can now be bought for $290.53 or 0.00758078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DXdao has traded down 25.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00117613 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002154 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXdao is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

