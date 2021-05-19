Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.370-0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $260 million-$290 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.80 million.

DLB traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.14. The company had a trading volume of 446,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,769. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.71. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $55.49 and a 52 week high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $319.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.26%.

DLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.33.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $2,988,118.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total value of $1,361,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

