$3.11 Billion in Sales Expected for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to announce $3.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.23 billion and the lowest is $2.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive reported sales of $3.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year sales of $12.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.95 billion to $12.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.13 billion to $12.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.70.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $5.60 on Wednesday, reaching $542.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,586. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $397.69 and a 12-month high of $568.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The firm has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $534.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $477.06.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.73, for a total value of $1,764,781.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,900.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,557 shares of company stock worth $57,071,574. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $803,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $685,386,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $541,071,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 945,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $479,553,000 after buying an additional 122,611 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $386,820,000 after buying an additional 52,861 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

