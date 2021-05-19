Method Finance (MTHD) Trading Down 50.2% Over Last 7 Days

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. In the last week, Method Finance has traded down 50.2% against the US dollar. One Method Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000342 BTC on major exchanges. Method Finance has a total market cap of $4.90 million and approximately $133,421.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00069188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00016325 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $409.26 or 0.01069820 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00053678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00096249 BTC.

Method Finance Profile

MTHD is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,478,211 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Method Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Method Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Method Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Method Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

