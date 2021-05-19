Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.700-0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $980 M-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $937.22 million.

NASDAQ SMCI traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $35.80. 158,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,753. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average of $33.74. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $40.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SMCI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.75.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 82,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $3,129,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,689,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,354,589.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $150,684.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,372 shares in the company, valued at $216,839.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,937 shares of company stock worth $9,051,400. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.