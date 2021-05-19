Smoothy (SMTY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.58 Million

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Smoothy has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smoothy coin can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Smoothy has traded 34.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Smoothy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00068895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.62 or 0.00323981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.12 or 0.00179992 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004296 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 35.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $343.01 or 0.00906314 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00030805 BTC.

Smoothy Coin Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Smoothy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SMTYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Smoothy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smoothy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.