Datamine FLUX Trading Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 90.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00002533 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Datamine FLUX has a market capitalization of $570,826.93 and $2,331.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine FLUX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00068895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.62 or 0.00323981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.12 or 0.00179992 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004296 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $343.01 or 0.00906314 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 41.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00030805 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 595,395 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine FLUX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine FLUX using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FLUXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Datamine FLUX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine FLUX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.