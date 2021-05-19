United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $379.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will post $379.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $386.00 million and the lowest is $362.50 million. United Therapeutics posted sales of $362.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.14.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $357,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,410 shares of company stock worth $1,154,689 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 775.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTHR traded down $5.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $189.82. 289,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,412. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.41. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $98.37 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.88.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

