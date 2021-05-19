$19.01 Million in Sales Expected for 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) will announce $19.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.90 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp reported sales of $16.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full year sales of $75.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.40 million to $75.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $74.15 million, with estimates ranging from $72.70 million to $75.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.30 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 19.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 68.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 6.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCCY traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.25. 24,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,644. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average is $17.33. The stock has a market cap of $207.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $22.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

