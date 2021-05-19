Insider Selling: Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) SVP Sells 1,304 Shares of Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $45,796.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 157,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,517,246.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Albert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of Model N stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $201,601.68.

MODN stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.25. 321,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,991. Model N, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $48.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.43 and its 200 day moving average is $37.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Model N by 33.8% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,946 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Model N by 31.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,785,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,117,000 after purchasing an additional 669,528 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Model N by 10.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,743,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,652,000 after purchasing an additional 255,829 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Model N by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,542,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,569,000 after purchasing an additional 203,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Model N by 48.8% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,949,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,690,000 after purchasing an additional 639,749 shares in the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Model N presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

