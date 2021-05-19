Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $422.76.

Paycom Software stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $319.95. The company had a trading volume of 309,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $368.02 and its 200-day moving average is $395.52. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $257.87 and a fifty-two week high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

