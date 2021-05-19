Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.13% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Howmet Aerospace Inc. is a provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems and titanium structural parts for aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. Howmet Aerospace Inc., formerly known as Arconic Inc, is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

HWM traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.59. 4,490,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,442,451. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.28. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 476.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 436.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

