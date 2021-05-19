$49.79 Million in Sales Expected for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will report sales of $49.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $51.37 million. RPT Realty reported sales of $44.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year sales of $200.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $195.16 million to $208.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $211.29 million, with estimates ranging from $202.66 million to $220.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 33.76%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on RPT Realty from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPT. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RPT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.28. 371,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $13.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

