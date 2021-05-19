Zacks: Analysts Expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $326.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to report $326.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $443.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $235.00 million. NextEra Energy Partners reported sales of $253.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $990.00 million to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $2.27. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NEP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seaport Global Securities lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE NEP traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.01. The company had a trading volume of 608,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,388. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.86. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $88.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.84, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -168.87%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 735,586 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $49,321,000 after purchasing an additional 166,407 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,995,225 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $133,780,000 after acquiring an additional 19,424 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 54.7% in the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 4,950 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

