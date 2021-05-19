Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $680 million-$690 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $678.76 million.

MTCH traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $138.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,541,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,551. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68. The stock has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of -210.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.09 and its 200-day moving average is $146.61.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Match Group from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Match Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upped their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $153.15.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,181,015.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,918 shares of company stock worth $24,545,197 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.