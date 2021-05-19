Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) versus Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Head to Head Comparison

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) and Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.8% of Points International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Cielo shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Points International and Cielo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Points International $401.18 million 0.63 $11.89 million $0.86 19.65 Cielo $2.76 billion 0.70 $401.34 million N/A N/A

Cielo has higher revenue and earnings than Points International.

Profitability

This table compares Points International and Cielo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Points International -0.70% -0.21% -0.06% Cielo 4.30% 3.52% 0.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Points International and Cielo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Points International 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cielo 1 0 0 0 1.00

Points International presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.26%. Given Points International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Points International is more favorable than Cielo.

Risk and Volatility

Points International has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cielo has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cielo beats Points International on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services. The Platform Partners segment offers various applications that are connected to and enabled by the functionality of the loyalty commerce platform (LCP); and provides loyalty programs, merchants, and other consumer service applications leverage the LCP to distribute loyalty currency and loyalty commerce transactions through multiple channels, including loyalty program, co-branded, and third-party channels. The Points Travel segment provides online travel bookings, including Points Travel and PointsHound services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Cielo Company Profile

Cielo S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions. The company also offers services related to the processing means of payments that involve cards, maintenance services, and contacts with merchants for acceptance of credit and debit cards; data transmission services to load fixed or mobile phone credits, prepaid transportation, and mobile payment; software development and licensing of computer software; electronic transactions processing; IT services for collection and management of accounts payable and receivable through the Internet; and data processing services and support services to medical companies. The company was formerly known as Companhia Brasileira de Meios de Pagamento and changed its name to Cielo S.A. in December 2009. Cielo S.A. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

