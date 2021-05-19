Grimm (GRIMM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $180,440.67

Grimm (CURRENCY:GRIMM) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. During the last week, Grimm has traded down 46.2% against the US dollar. One Grimm coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Grimm has a market cap of $180,440.67 and $2,118.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000860 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Grimm Profile

Grimm (CRYPTO:GRIMM) is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grimm is grimmw.com

Buying and Selling Grimm

