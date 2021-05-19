Noir (NOR) Market Cap Reaches $485,852.32

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Noir has a market cap of $485,852.32 and approximately $610.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Noir has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 37.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00059349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.20 or 0.00268901 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00009469 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00031148 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008471 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,485,193 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

