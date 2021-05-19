Zacks: Analysts Anticipate eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) will announce $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for eGain’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.03. eGain reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that eGain will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. eGain had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.77%.

EGAN has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank cut eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Shares of eGain stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 132,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,142. eGain has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $321.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,270 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGAN. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 240,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 92,291 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of eGain during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of eGain during the fourth quarter worth $578,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 26,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

