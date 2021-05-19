Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Sells $2,274,800.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.48, for a total transaction of $2,274,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,073 shares in the company, valued at $9,570,766.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE CVNA traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $228.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,185,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,389. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $86.53 and a 12 month high of $323.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.32. The company has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.57 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVNA. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.00.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

