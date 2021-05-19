NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $285.50 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $284.55 million.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.48. 1,724,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,035. The company has a market capitalization of $965.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.18. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.68.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.71 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 24.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NEX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.44.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

