NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $285.50 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $284.55 million.
NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.48. 1,724,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,035. The company has a market capitalization of $965.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.18. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.68.
NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.71 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 24.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.
NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile
NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.
Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?
Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.