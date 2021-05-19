Brokerages Anticipate Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $141.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to post $141.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $130.40 million to $153.36 million. Inter Parfums posted sales of $49.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 186.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year sales of $704.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $700.00 million to $711.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $779.10 million, with estimates ranging from $770.30 million to $787.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on IPAR. Citigroup boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $74.57. The company had a trading volume of 43,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,652. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $36.46 and a 12-month high of $77.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.57 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total transaction of $177,168.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $177,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 19.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

