$57.43 Million in Sales Expected for Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) will post $57.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.58 million. Inseego reported sales of $80.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full-year sales of $263.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $255.70 million to $269.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $318.40 million, with estimates ranging from $298.20 million to $369.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Inseego.

Get Inseego alerts:

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.13 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INSG shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Inseego by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,068,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,682,000 after purchasing an additional 368,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Inseego by 22.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,733,000 after purchasing an additional 231,347 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Inseego in the fourth quarter worth $15,470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Inseego in the first quarter worth $6,184,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Inseego by 1.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 556,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INSG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.89. 1,120,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,523,169. Inseego has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $21.93. The company has a market cap of $811.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.31.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inseego (INSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.