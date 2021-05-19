David Day Sells 35,569 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CFO David Day sold 35,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $924,082.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,106,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

David Day also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 25th, David Day sold 10,454 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $415,441.96.

On Wednesday, March 10th, David Day sold 20,125 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $945,673.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.44. 3,218,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,211,043. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.34 and a beta of 2.45. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Magnite’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MGNI shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist cut Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnite has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,590,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,386,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

