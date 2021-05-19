Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Issues Earnings Results

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Vipshop updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NYSE VIPS traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.89. The stock had a trading volume of 34,091,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,213,077. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.81. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.93.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

