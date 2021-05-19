Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.750-0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $625 million-$675 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $592.31 million.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 3.750-4.000 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $11.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.35. 4,201,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,411. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.02. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $124.86 and a 12-month high of $214.91.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTWO. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.22.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

