AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.52 Million

Equities analysts expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to post $72.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $72.80 million. AngioDynamics reported sales of $58.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full year sales of $286.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $286.41 million to $287.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $297.52 million, with estimates ranging from $297.43 million to $297.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $71.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.42 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%.

A number of research firms have commented on ANGO. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:ANGO traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $22.92. The stock had a trading volume of 172,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,793. The company has a market capitalization of $874.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.89. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.92.

In related news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $83,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,421.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGO. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the first quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 2,340.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 248.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

