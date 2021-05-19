$22.10 Million in Sales Expected for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) to report sales of $22.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.96 million. Community Healthcare Trust reported sales of $18.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year sales of $89.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $84.08 million to $92.01 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $100.74 million, with estimates ranging from $86.09 million to $109.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 22.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.96. 112,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,071. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $52.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.25. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.06, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.18%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2,141.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

