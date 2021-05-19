SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $581.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) to report sales of $581.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $577.00 million to $586.00 million. SkyWest posted sales of $350.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $534.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.00 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 4.84%.

SKYW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $601,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,376.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 20,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,124,593.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,271.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,272 shares of company stock worth $4,295,078. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 873.2% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 183,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 164,627 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at about $522,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 279,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 21,799 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,929,000 after acquiring an additional 74,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 20,634.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SKYW traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.99. 193,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,745. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 2.10. SkyWest has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.14.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

