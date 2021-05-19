Ellen M. Cotter Sells 4,000 Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) CEO Ellen M. Cotter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $24,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 790,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,709.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of RDI stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.21. 15,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,995. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average is $5.67. The company has a market cap of $135.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Reading International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64.

Get Reading International alerts:

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.01. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 42.01% and a negative net margin of 57.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 6.8% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,118,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after buying an additional 134,947 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reading International during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reading International during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 16.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 117,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reading International during the first quarter valued at $94,000. 41.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.