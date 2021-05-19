Ellen M. Cotter Sells 4,000 Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) CEO Ellen M. Cotter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $24,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 790,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,709.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of RDI stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.21. 15,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,995. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average is $5.67. The company has a market cap of $135.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Reading International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.01. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 42.01% and a negative net margin of 57.16%.
Reading International Company Profile
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
