Insureum Price Tops $0.0360 on Top Exchanges (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Insureum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0360 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. Insureum has a total market cap of $7.70 million and approximately $631,917.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Insureum has traded 58.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00065552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 41% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00015207 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 37% against the dollar and now trades at $384.22 or 0.01051473 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00053375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00094580 BTC.

Insureum Profile

Insureum (ISR) is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insureum is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

