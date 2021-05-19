$25.36 Million in Sales Expected for Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) to report sales of $25.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.06 million to $25.51 million. Conifer posted sales of $25.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year sales of $103.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $102.90 million to $104.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $111.60 million, with estimates ranging from $111.19 million to $112.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Conifer.

Get Conifer alerts:

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.18). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 21.69% and a negative net margin of 5.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNFR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Conifer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of CNFR stock remained flat at $$2.63 during trading on Wednesday. 7,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,736. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.21. Conifer has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of Conifer at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conifer (CNFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.