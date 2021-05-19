$423.23 Million in Sales Expected for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) will post sales of $423.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $412.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $436.31 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted sales of $349.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLLI. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.31.

OLLI traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.84. 2,009,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,492. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $76.74 and a 12-month high of $123.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.77. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,954 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $295,463.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,841.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,265. 16.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $69,321,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 509.9% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 807,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,272,000 after buying an additional 675,288 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 74.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,390,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,747,000 after buying an additional 592,643 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at $43,479,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at $35,512,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

