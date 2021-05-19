Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Director Stephen H. Craney Acquires 10,000 Shares

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Director Stephen H. Craney bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $93,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 587,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,496,874.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ELMD traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.28. 27,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,013. Electromed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.48. The firm has a market cap of $80.13 million, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.42.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Electromed had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 11.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electromed in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Electromed in a report on Monday, March 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELMD. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Electromed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Electromed by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electromed in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electromed in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Electromed in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

