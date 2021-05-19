BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew Sells 10,000 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $301,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,646,851.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Aby J. Mathew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Aby J. Mathew sold 20,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $648,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.46. 200,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,528. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.32. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $47.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. Research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $586,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $17,934,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $5,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

