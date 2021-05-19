Jonathan Zalevsky Sells 31,111 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 31,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $569,331.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,065 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.46. 964,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,203. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.76.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NKTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Nektar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

