PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) CEO Mccord Christensen Sells 98,579 Shares

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) CEO Mccord Christensen sold 98,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $3,950,060.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,030.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mccord Christensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Mccord Christensen sold 1,914 shares of PetIQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $76,560.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $40.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,589. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.45.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. Equities analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in PetIQ by 8.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in PetIQ by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in PetIQ by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in PetIQ by 3.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in PetIQ by 2.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

