Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) to “Buy”

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.66% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

FWONK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Formula One Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

Formula One Group stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.99. 471,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,442. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $48.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.35.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.25. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 64.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.58 million. Research analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Formula One Group by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 5,965.5% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

