Analysts Set Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target at $113.15

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.15.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARVN shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist started coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

ARVN stock traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,036. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.96. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $92.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $172,016.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,470 shares in the company, valued at $12,428,401.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $1,670,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,522.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,230 shares of company stock worth $2,540,014. 10.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Arvinas by 253.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arvinas by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

