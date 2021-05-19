OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

OGE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

NYSE OGE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,683,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. OGE Energy has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $35.24.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.94 million. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.46) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.54%.

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $221,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,122.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 178,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 23,450 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 40,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

